A PUBLIC HOMECOMING for the Irish Olympic team has been announced by Dublin City Council to celebrate Team Ireland’s most successful Olympic Games.

The event will take place next Monday 12 August in front of the GPO, beginning at 12:30pm.

Tickets are not required to attend, with the Council saying “it is fully free to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

Team Ireland has won seven medals so far at the Paris 2024 Games, surpassing the record set at London 2012. Four golds will be on show at the event (also our highest ever) and three bronze.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan said “we’ve all enjoyed watching the Irish Athletes do us proud in Paris. Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city and country to try and be like them some day”.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Gavin Noble added “over the past few weeks our athletes have performed outstandingly, and have inspired the nation with their endeavours at the Olympic Games in Paris. We are really proud of each and every one of them”.

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event.

Access will also be provided to attendees with mobility issues, with an accessibility viewing platform close to the stage.

Entertainment from Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce will be provided before the Irish Olympic team takes to the stage.

To celebrate the incredible achievement of Irish athletes, the Samuel Beckett Bridge will also display a special message on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Dublin City Council have also painted the lampposts on and around Portland Row gold to celebrate Kellie Harrington’s Olympic medal as locals await her return.