DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL have painted the lampposts on and around Portland Row gold to celebrate Kellie Harrington’s Olympic medal.

The work began mere hours after her victory, as part of the preparations for the homecoming party.

To celebrate Kellie Harrington's gold medal win in boxing at the Olympics, we painted the lighting columns on and around Portland Row gold! Congrats, Kellie! 🥊🏅 #KellieHarrington #OlympicChampion #PortlandRow #GoldMedal pic.twitter.com/kPLERHDNct — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) August 8, 2024

The local hero secured back-to-back Olympic gold medals on Tuesday night in a resounding victory over China’s Wenlu Yang in the women’s 60kg boxing final.

The Dubliner took control of the fight early on in front of a large crowd of Irish fans at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris and never looked like letting go of the medal that seemed destined to be hers.

Back home, she was cheered on by the residents of Portland Row, with the street adorned with flags and banners, and now golden lampposts.

The bins and electric boxes that line the street also received a golden makeover as they await the return of their double Olympic champion.

A large crowd gathered in Diamond Park to watch Harrington write her name into Irish sporting history by becoming the first Irish woman to win medals at successive Olympic Games.