It's been another 'bumper' year for Irish passport applications, up 7% on 2018

OVER 900,000 IRISH passports were issued in 2019, which represents a new record and a 7% increase on 2018.

During peak periods, more than 5,800 applications were submitted from around the world in a single day, and total monthly applications exceeded 100,000 in January, March, April and May in 2019.

March was the month where the highest number of applications for Irish passports were received; 112,920 were submitted in that time.

There were “a significant number of applicants” from Northern Ireland and Great Britain; over 94,000 first-time applications were received from people born in Northern Ireland or Great Britain, representing just over 10% of the total.

Last year, this figure was 22%.

The oldest online applicant was 101 and the youngest was just five days old.

The most popular baby girls names were Grace, Emily and Anna; while Jack, James and Noah topped the baby boys’ list. The most popular surname for applications for Irish passports worldwide was Murphy.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney said that 2019 was “another bumper year for the passport service”.

Coveney said that the Irish passport is a “valuable document and we continue to strengthen all processes to prevent fraud and maintain its integrity and security”.

As we approach 2020, I would remind all prospective travellers check the validity of their passport before booking a trip overseas. If you need to renew your passport, I encourage you to do so online and in the off-peak period, to ensure the shortest possible renewal time.

The Passport Online service expanded to include first-time applicants in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Europe.

The cost of renewing a passport online is cheaper than alternative methods, with adults costing €75, and children €20.

Useful information and guidance on the range of channels through which passport applications can be made is available on the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s website.