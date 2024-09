THE CONCEPT OF the ‘New Irish’ is actually not that recent as people of colour have lived here for centuries, a new book highlights.

Irish People of Colour is the brainchild of Conrad Koza Bryan, director of the Association of Mixed Race Irish (AMRI), and Dr Chamion Caballero, director and co-founder of the Mixed Museum in the UK.

The pair previously collaborated on an exhibition on the same topic, but wanted to reach more people.

Bryan told The Journal the book arose “out of a desire to see more Irish people of colour” known and discussed.

Conrad Koza Bryan and Dr Chamion Caballero

The publication, which focuses on people who lived in Ireland and Britain between 1700 and 2000, features some household names like musician Phil Lynott and activist Christine Buckley.

But it also contains many stories that readers will have never heard before.

One section centres on Pablo Paddington, a circus performer, who was born and raised in Cork. While touring in the 1840s, he was described as “the Celebrated Corkonian”.

Paddington had previously toured around England. Old posters and newspaper clippings show he was at various times referred to as African, Indian, Brazilian and a “man of colour”.

An artist's impression of Pablo Paddington Anisha Bryan Anisha Bryan

Paddington was a talented acrobat and also performed in equestrian displays with a range of circus companies.

Bryan said Pablo’s real name was Joseph Paddington and he was part of “a fascinating mixed race Irish family”.

His brother was Father George John Paddington, who is believed to be the first black Catholic priest in Ireland.

George, described in records as a “native of Cork”, studied in Rome before receiving a doctorate in theology from the University of Heidelberg.

‘Look at people as human beings’

Bryan said he hopes the book provides some insights and nuance amid ongoing conversations about identity and immigration in Ireland.

Conrad Bryan Orla Brennan Orla Brennan

People have emigrated from, and immigrated to, Ireland for a very long time – the former in particular.

Bryan said:

We need to look at people, wherever they’re from, as human beings.

“The problem with a lot of this debate and narrative around immigration and racism is that they’re treating other people as if they’re just not human beings.

“Looking at our own history, it’s really important that we remind people that a lot of black people were in Ireland in the past, many of them were also immigrants who then had children – and it’s no different to what’s happening today.”

He added that the book will provide “much-needed historical context” for people of colour “as they make their rightful claims to an Irish identity”.

Irish People of Colour is available in many libraries across Ireland, and in a number of schools and universities. It features contributions by William Hart, Mark Doyle and Maurice Casey. More information on the book can be read here and here.