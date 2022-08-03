Poll: Have you watched an Irish-produced film in the last year?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT HAS BEEN a rough time for the Irish film industry over the last two-and-a-half years.
The pandemic stalled filming for many for long periods of time and access to funding was also limited. But art always finds a way and Irish writers, directors and actors have still managed to produce some knock-out movies, against the odds.
Today it was announced that the Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) will be submitted as Ireland’s entry to the Oscars Best International Feature Film category.
Other Irish productions such as Joyride, starring Olivia Coleman, Young Plato, a documentary set in a primary school in Belfast’s Ardoyne, horror film You Are Not My Mother and Foschadh, another Irish language film, have also been receiving attention.
So this morning we want to know: Have you watched an Irish-produced film in the last year?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)