Poll: Have you watched an Irish-produced film in the last year?

Joyride, starring Olivia Coleman, was released at the end of last month.

IT HAS BEEN a rough time for the Irish film industry over the last two-and-a-half years.

The pandemic stalled filming for many for long periods of time and access to funding was also limited. But art always finds a way and Irish writers, directors and actors have still managed to produce some knock-out movies, against the odds.

Today it was announced that the Irish language film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) will be submitted as Ireland’s entry to the Oscars Best International Feature Film category.

Other Irish productions such as Joyride, starring Olivia Coleman, Young Plato, a documentary set in a primary school in Belfast’s Ardoyne, horror film You Are Not My Mother and Foschadh, another Irish language film, have also been receiving attention.

