This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Rail says passengers can only use the company's branded keep cups 'for health and safety reasons'

Other reuseable cups are not permitted.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Dec 2019, 11:22 AM
9 minutes ago 1,152 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4935283
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

IRISH RAIL HAS defended itself after passengers criticised it for not allowing them use their own keep cups for hot drinks – instead claiming that they had to buy the official Irish Rail version for health and safety reasons. 

In a statement, the rail company said it could not accept using passengers’ own keep cups for two reasons; for staff’s health and safety and also due to the fact that there was a limited supply of fresh water on the train.

Other reuseable cups are not permitted. 

Spokeswoman for Irish Rail, Jane Creegan, told Today with Seán O’Rourke that the cup that it sells on board its services fits under the hot water spout correctly. Others, it claimed, may not and could endanger staff members filling the cups. 

The closing mechanism on other cups is also an issue, Creegan added. 

She told RTÉ Radio One: “Keep cups came in different sizes with different closing mechanisms and they might not fit under the spout on the catering trolley.

“We’re responsible for serving these beverages, it is something we have to be careful of, it’s not that we cannot trust passengers to know that their keep cup is safe.

“It is something that we are looking into.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie