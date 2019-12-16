Irish Rail says passengers can only use the company's branded keep cups 'for health and safety reasons'

IRISH RAIL HAS defended itself after passengers criticised it for not allowing them use their own keep cups for hot drinks – instead claiming that they had to buy the official Irish Rail version for health and safety reasons.

In a statement, the rail company said it could not accept using passengers’ own keep cups for two reasons; for staff’s health and safety and also due to the fact that there was a limited supply of fresh water on the train.

Other reuseable cups are not permitted.

Spokeswoman for Irish Rail, Jane Creegan, told Today with Seán O’Rourke that the cup that it sells on board its services fits under the hot water spout correctly. Others, it claimed, may not and could endanger staff members filling the cups.

The closing mechanism on other cups is also an issue, Creegan added.

She told RTÉ Radio One: “Keep cups came in different sizes with different closing mechanisms and they might not fit under the spout on the catering trolley.

“We’re responsible for serving these beverages, it is something we have to be careful of, it’s not that we cannot trust passengers to know that their keep cup is safe.

“It is something that we are looking into.”