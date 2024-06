IRISH RAIL HAS warned that the majority of its intercity services are now sold out across most routes ahead of a packed weekend of events in Dublin.

Transport for Ireland (TFI) has also issued travel advice to customers, saying that an extra 600,000 people will be on the move in the capital in addition to the normal public transport demand.

Thousands of people are set to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at the Aviva Stadium over the next three nights, with the Dublin Pride March also taking place tomorrow.

Other events taking place include:

The GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Finals at Croke Park

Shamrock Rovers V Athlone Town, SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division at Tallaght Stadium

Longitude Festival at Marlay Park

Shania Twain at Malahide Castle and Gardens

Trinity Summer Series

Irish Rail is advising anyone using its services this weekend to allow “significantly more travel time than normal”.

It said those availing of intercity services must book a reservation online, including Free Travel, Annual and Monthly ticket holders. Changes or amendments to bookings on the day at the station cannot be facilitated.

Anyone with a free seat reservation booked on a particular train service who does not intend to travel on it is urged to cancel the reservation to allow other people to travel on the service.

Those planning to use DART and Dublin Commuter services are advised that Grand Canal Dock station will be closed from 10.15pm until close of business on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of Garda crowd management plans.

Bicycles and E-Scooters will not be permitted on busy services – customers who arrive to a station with a bike will be asked to wait until crowds’ ease or make alternative arrangements.

Irish Rail CX events teams and Gardaí will be working across the weekend to assist customers and ensure crowd control measures are in place, Irish Rail said. “Please respect our teams and listen to their direction for the comfort and safety of all.”

It said security personnel will also be across all services. “Anti-social behaviour, or any conduct deemed to be unsafe to oneself or other passengers will result in removal from Iarnród Éireann property and right to travel refused.”

From June 27-30, Dublin will host major events, and 600k extra travelers are expected. Disruptions and diversions will be in place.



Extra services will be provided, but plan your journey, travel early, and consider off-peak times.



Visit: https://t.co/3Xvh5huTUJ pic.twitter.com/OmJCrqJ81x — Transport for Ireland (@TFIupdates) June 27, 2024

TFI is urging passengers from outside of Dublin to plan their trip and book tickets in advance, while those travelling within the city are advised that some diversions and service disruptions will be in place and they may have to walk further than anticipated.

TFI service information for the planned events can be found here.

Gardaí will be assisting at all of the planned events over the weekend. They are appealing to everyone to plan their journeys in advance and leave plenty of time for travel.

With the roads also expected to be busy, Gardaí are also reminding drivers to “slow down, stay safe and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s events, Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon, said: “It is our proactive work, supporting communities and community events and while out and about meeting people that is very often the most meaningful and important to those we serve.

“An Garda Síochána is a community based policing service. We want you to enjoy yourselves, but to be mindful of others and how your behaviour impacts their experience of any one of the exciting events taking place this weekend,” she said.

Coxon also urged anyone who finds themselves in need help, assistance or in emergency or immediate danger to dial 999/112.