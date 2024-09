THIS WEEK THE Government launched a plan to improve the water quality in Ireland.

The quality of Ireland’s waters has been an issue for some time.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency in June found that no improvements had been made to Irish water quality in 2023, so those in charge of the plan to restore it have their work cut out for them.

Advertisement

With waterways making headlines, we thought we’d ask, how much do you know about Ireland’s rivers and lakes?

All questions refer to the island of Ireland.

Let's start with an easy one. What is Ireland's longest river? Alamy The Liffey The Lee

The Shannon The Boyne What's the second longest river in Ireland? Alamy The Suir The Barrow

The Liffey The Lee Which is the longer river, the Lee or the Slaney? Alamy The Lee The Slaney What is the largest lake in Ireland? Alamy Lough Ree Lough Corrib

Lough Derg Lough Neagh Which of these animals native to Irish waterways live in holts? Alamy Otters Kingfishers

Salmon Voles Which counties does the River Suck flow through? Alamy Galway and Clare Sligo and Roscommon

Roscommon and Galway Mayo and Galway The Boyne flows through some of the most well-known historical sites in Ireland. What year was the Battle of the Boyne? Alamy 1590 1690

1790 1890 Which of these fish species is not native to Ireland? Alamy Carp Catfish

Dace Perch Which of these things are true about Lough Hyne in West Cork? Alamy It's a saltwater lake Saint Brigid's Well is located there

It was Ireland's first Marine Nature Reserve All of the above What body of water does the River Boyne flow into? Alamy The Irish Sea The Atlantic Ocean

Lough Neagh Lough Derg Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Turtley Awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaad Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Fin-tastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share