Tuesday 21 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Mark Stedman Some of the cast of An Octoroon. Photo taken on 12 May, 2022.
# Theatre Awards
Irish Times pauses adjudication of this year's Theatre Awards after 'concern' about nominations
Among a cast of ten people in the production of An Octoroon, only the two white actors were nominated for individual awards.
2.2k
2
23 minutes ago

THE IRISH TIMES has paused its judging process for this year’s Irish Theatre Awards.

It follows criticism of what’s believed to be a lack of diversity in the process, with one creative team in particular pointing out that only white members of its team were nominated.

A statement from the creative team described the production of An Octoroon as a “ground-breaking moment”, as it was “Ireland’s first mainstage production with a majority non-white cast”.

It also featured the “first black director on The Abbey Stage” in a production that “unabashedly tackles race and racism”.

On 4 February, nominees for the 2022 Irish Times Theatre Awards were published and An Octoroon was nominated for Best Production.

However, among a cast of ten people, only the two white actors were nominated for individual awards for Best Supporting Actor and Actress.

“We believe this is unacceptable,” read the statement from the creative team of An Octoroon.

“It is worth noting that all 16 acting nominations are white, which does not represent today’s Ireland and the increasing diversity.”

While the creative team did not want to “minimise the achievements of the white cast members”, they expressed disappointment at the “lack of recognition for the extraordinary work of the actors from the global majority”.

“It is a painful irony given that the play depicts the exploitation of people of colour in the face of structural racism,” the statement added.

The Irish Times today announced that it is to undergo a “review of their processes”.

An article published in today’s paper noted that the review of its processes comes “after the creative team behind an Abbey Theatre play expressed concern about the 2022 nominations”.

The adjudication of plays staged this year, which had already begun, will be suspended will this review takes place.  

A statement from The Irish Times said: “We believe this is an opportune moment to review our selection and adjudication processes.

“To facilitate this review, the 2023 judging process has been paused.”

The statement added: “We stand over the independence and integrity of the 2022 judging panel and its adherence to the application of the current criteria.

“We look forward to collaborating with the theatre community to celebrate their success and quality of productions and to reflect the diversity of culture and society in Ireland.”

The Irish Theatre Award ceremony for 2022 will be held on 26 March.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
