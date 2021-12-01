Over 190 Irish troops return following six-month deployment to South Lebanon

Irish troops at Dublin Airport today as they returned from their deployment to South Lebanon

OVER 190 IRISH troops have returned home following a six-month deployment to South Lebanon.

The final rotation of the Irish troops from the 118th Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) returned home this afternoon to Dublin Airport.

A total of 341 Defence Forces personnel deployed with the 118th Infantry Battalion.

Drawn from many different units across the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps, the majority of the 118th Infantry Battalion personnel come from the 6th Infantry Battalion based in Custume Barracks, Athlone.

The unit worked as part of a multinational battalion, comprising of Irish, Maltese, Polish and Hungarian personnel, collectively referred to as IRISHPOLBATT.

This tour saw 78 personnel travel overseas with the Defence Forces for the first time. A total of 18 women deployed with the tour.

Personnel from 118th Infantry Battalion represent 28 counties across Ireland. The five counties with the most representation are Westmeath, Kildare, Dublin, Cork and Offaly.

Their replacements, the 119th Infantry Battalion, have completed their deployment to Lebanon and have joined their UNIFIL colleagues in theatre.