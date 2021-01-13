People in Dublin asked to conserve water and check for leaks following recent cold snap

HOMES AND BUSINESSES in the Greater Dublin Area are being asked to check for leaks and conserve water where possible as the recent cold spell has led to a surge in demand for water.

Irish Water has said there has been a steady increase in demand over the Christmas period, which has spiked in the past few days as the country experienced sub-zero temperatures.

As a result of the freezing temperatures and the subsequent thaw, Irish Water has experienced a higher than normal volume of bursts.

The utility, along with local authorities, is working to repair these bursts “as quickly as possible in line with Covid-19 protocols in order to ensure a continuity of supply”.

While these essential repairs are underway across the Greater Dublin Area, Irish Water is asking customers to check for leaks, be mindful of their water use and only to use what they need.

Irish Water head of operations Tom Cuddy has asked people to check outside pipes in particular that can become frozen and burst during cold weather.

“We are also asking the public to conserve water where possible and to only use what they need whilst continuing to adhere to public health advice on hand washing and hygiene regarding Covid-19,” Cuddy said.

“We have seen demand creeping up in recent weeks, spiking over the past few days,” he said.

Safe, clean, treated water is not in unlimited supply and we all have to play a part in conserving it for essential use.

Irish Water said simple water conservation efforts can have an impact on reducing demand on the supply, such as taking showers instead of baths and fixing dripping taps where it’s possible to do so.

The utility is also reminding people with responsibility for unoccupied properties to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required whilst adhering to public health regulations and advice.

Leaks can be reported to Irish Water on 1850 278 278.