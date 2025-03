THERE WAS MINOR flooding in Dublin city centre after the water mains leaked outside the Uisce Éireann offices.

The leak took place on James Joyce Street yesterday, beside the headquarters of the body in charge of the water network.

Dublin City Council confirmed the sprouting water was caused by a mains leak.

The city’s sewer network is among the oldest in the country, with some of its underground bricked walls dating back to Georgian times.

The water network is overseen by Uisce Eireann after it took over responsibility for the infrastructure from the local councils in 2023.

“A water mains leak was detected on James Joyce Street,” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said. “A water services repair crew, attended the site, and the leak was fixed.

With reporting by Valerie Flynn