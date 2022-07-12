Irish Water to be rebranded as Uisce Éireann as part of split from parent body

IRISH WATER IS to be rebranded as Uisce Éireann as it splits from its parent body, Ervia.

A new bill sponsored by Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien provides for the separation of Irish Water from Ervia.

Irish Water will now be established as the standalone national body for water services.

The bill will go through the Dáil and Seanad in autumn with a view to having it enacted before the end of the year.

In a press statement, O’Brien said: “This Bill provides a significant milestone in giving effect to the Programme for Government commitment to retain Irish Water in public ownership as a national, standalone, regulated utility.

“It is appropriate that on legal separation, Irish Water should be known as Uisce Éireann which is in the spirit of the Official Languages (Amendment) Act 2021.

“Separation of Irish Water from the Ervia Group is in the best strategic interests of the water services and gas networks businesses and separation will be achieved by 1 January 2023.”

Ervia is a semi-state body with responsibility for delivering national gas and water infrastructure. Its subsidiaries are Irish Water, Gas Networks Ireland and Aurora Telecom.