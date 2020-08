IT’S BEEN OVER a week since Storm Ellen battered the country, but the wet and dull weather has rumbled on this week.

With that in mind, and as Irish people love to talk about the weather, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test.

Let’s see how well you know Irish weather.

During what storm did Teresa Mannion say “Don’t take risks on treacherous roads” live on air? YouTube Ali Ophelia

Darwin Desmond What year was Ireland’s worst winter on record? Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie 1947/48 1971/72

1962/63 1889/90 How many Status Red warnings has Met Éireann issued so far this year? RollingNews.ie 0 1

2 3 What's the highest air temperature ever recorded in Ireland (at Kilkenny Castle on 26 June 1887)? yykkaa/Shutterstock 32.2 degrees 33.3 degrees

34.4 degrees 35.5 degrees What's the lowest air temperature ever recorded in Ireland (at Markree Castle, Co Sligo on 16 January 1881)? GIGASHOTS/Shutterstock -19.1 degrees -2.3 degees

-26.4 degrees -10.7 degrees What year did Evelyn Cusack become Met Éireann's head of forecasting? Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie 2015 2016

2017 2018 May 2020 was the sunniest month on record in Ireland. Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie True False What year did Labour's Joan Burton fall out of a canoe while visiting flood victims of Storm Frank in Kilkenny? Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie 2013 2014

2015 2016 The Night of the Big Wind was the most devastating storm ever recorded in Ireland. What year did it hit? Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie 1839 1939

1972 1818 How many times did Ireland see a white Christmas between 1964 and 2010? Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie 26 9

4 0 And finally... A Lidl was damaged by a digger during Storm Emma. Where in Dublin was that Lidl located? Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Clondalkin Tallaght

And finally... A Lidl was damaged by a digger during Storm Emma. Where in Dublin was that Lidl located? Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Clondalkin Tallaght

Blanchardstown Dundrum Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort.