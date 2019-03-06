This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish citizen dies after being beaten and stabbed in Malaysia, local media report

The Star Online reported that the victim has been identified as Brian Patrick O’Reilly (50).

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago 8,286 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4526090
File photo - George Town, Penang
Image: Shutterstock/KeongDaGreat
File photo - George Town, Penang
File photo - George Town, Penang
Image: Shutterstock/KeongDaGreat

AN IRISH CITIZEN has been murdered in Malaysia, according to local media.

The Star Online reported that the victim has been identified as Brian Patrick O’Reilly (50), who working in George Town, Penang, which is a four-hour drive north of Kuala Lumpur.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told TheJournal.ie that it is “aware and the case and providing consular assistance”. 

The news outlet reported that a George Town police chief Che Zaimani Che Awang said they believe the victim was hit with a pot and frying pan, and received several stab wounds.

The Straits Times has reported that two people have been detained in relation to the investigation. 

 Discovery of body

The body was reportedly discovered by a property agent. 

“The property agent had contacted the deceased on Saturday to get the keys from him in but to no avail,” the police chief said, according to the New Straits Times.

When he failed to contact the victim, the property agent and a representative for the building management went to his apartment, the report said. When they knocked on the door, a “fair-skinned” man walked out, informing them the victim was “unwell and all appointments had to be cancelled”. 

The agent tried to contact the victim again on Monday but he was unsuccessful. He then called O’Reilly’s company to ask for the keys and upon the company’s advice, took a locksmith to the property to break open the door, according to the report.

“As soon as he walked into the unit, he found the deceased’s body sprawled in the master bedroom,” the police chief said. 

He said checks on the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) in the lobby of the building showed four men, including O’Reilly, entering a lift to his unit on Friday evening. Several minutes later, all four left the building.

The Star Online reported that he said police found a handwritten note near O’Reilly which read: ““I respected the police & still do but justice sometimes has to be gained. I hate you mafia [sic] kiling scamers, I love my girl”.

The New Straits Times reported that the case is being investigated as murder. 

