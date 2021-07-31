#Open journalism No news is bad news

Consular assistance being provided to family after Irish man drowns in Spain

The man’s body was recovered from the water at Zurriola beach early on Friday.

By Adam Daly Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 11:07 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Mark Green
Image: Shutterstock/Mark Green

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to the family of an Irish man who died following a drowning incident in San Sebastian, northern Spain.

The man’s body was recovered from the water at Zurriola beach in the early hours of Friday morning. 

Local media reports that the 35-year-old had gone swimming with two others. An investigation into his death is now being carried out by Spanish police. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is aware of the case and providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

A department spokesperson declined to comment on details of the case “in line with our consular policy”. 

Adam Daly
