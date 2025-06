VETERAN HEAVY METAL band Iron Maiden are set to take to the stage at Dublin’s Malahide Castle tonight as part of their Run For Your Lives world tour.

The group are one of a number of artists who will be performing there over the next few nights as part of the summer schedule, including Neil Young, Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morissette and Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers & Chic.

If you’re one of the thousands of people who will be heading there to enjoy one or all of the artists, here’s everything you need to know.

Ticket information

Anyone going to a concert at Malahide Castle is being urged to make sure they have the Ticketmaster app on their phone and they are signed in before they arrive. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

Are there any tickets left?

There are a small number of resale tickets for Iron Maiden on Ticketmaster, with a starting price of €91.30. If you’re hoping to get one, you better act fast.

How do I get there?

Malahide Castle is one of the trickier venues to get to when it comes to concerts.

Concert-goers are being encouraged to use public transport as parking is limited and traffic delays are expected. They are also being advised to allow an extra three hours travel time to and from the venue.

The organisers said information about all types of transport and parking bookings are available via the Evntz app.

A map of the site. MCD MCD

If you’re going by DART, the nearest station is Malahide, which is roughly a 15-minute walk from the venue. Trains run directly from Dublin city centre stations, including Connolly, Tara Street, Pearse, and Grand Canal Dock.

For those planning to take the bus, the H2 and 42 routes both go to the Malahide Road from Dublin city centre. Anyone coming from Dublin Airport can take the 102 to go directly to the Malahide Road.

Direct buses to the venue have also been organised through Concert Express, with return buses available from Ratoath, Ashbourne, Swords, Blanchardstown, Corduff and Finglas.

You can book a ticket for one of these buses here.

What can’t I bring with me?

The organisers has compiled a list of items that won’t be allowed in the venue. These include:

Bags bigger than A4 size

Chairs

Animals

Glass and cans

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks

Alcohol

Drones

Laser pens

Fireworks/flares

Aerosols

Megaphones/air horns

Professional cameras

What’s the weather doing?

It’s going to be warm, but a jacket – or a rain poncho – might be needed.

According to Met Éireann, today will be mostly cloudy and dry, with a light to moderate southerly breeze and highest temperatures of 21 or 22.

More cloud will turn to outbreaks of rain later tonight though, and the temperature will drop to between 12 and 13 degrees.

The picture doesn’t look very different for tomorrow, with dry and sunny spells earlier in the day expected to give way to an increase in clouds during the afternoon and evening, bringing some outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will reach highs of 18 or 19 degrees.

It will turn mild and breezy later on Thursday evening with outbreaks of rain moving eastwards and lows of 11 to 15 degrees. There will also be some hill and coastal mist and fog too, Met Éireann said.

The changeable weather is expected to continue into Friday and over the weekend, so anyone going to a concert at Malahide Castle should check the forecast on the day.

Anything else I should know?

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 25 at all times. The organisers said unaccompanied under 16s will be refused entry.