ISRAEL’S FOREIGN MINISTRY has contacted Mediterranean countries looking for help as it fights wildfires near Jerusalem.

Israeli firefighting teams are battling the fires for a second day. The fires broke along the main Jerusalem–Tel Aviv highway, prompting police to shut roads – which have since reopened – and evacuate thousands of residents from nearby communities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “national emergency”, warning the fires could spread into Jerusalem.

Its foreign ministry contacted other countries including Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria to ask for assistance.

Netanyahu’s office said three aircraft were due to arrive from Italy and Croatia to help fight the fires, while late yesterday, the foreign ministry said firefighting aircraft were expected to arrive from Croatia, France, Italy, Romania and Spain to join the operation.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Israel and offered “material support” in a post on X.

Israel’s firefighting service said 163 ground crews and 12 aircraft were working to contain the flames.

Advertisement

Rescue agency Magen David Adom said it treated 23 people on Wednesday, mostly for smoke inhalation and burns. Among them were two pregnant women and two babies under a year old, it added.

Seventeen firefighters were injured, according to public broadcaster Kan.

Crews worked through the night, allowing the reopening of main roads, including the Jerusalem–Tel Aviv route, police said.

Troops were deployed to support efforts and several Independence Day events were cancelled.

The Israeli military said its personnel were helping in Jerusalem and other central districts.

“Overnight dozens of engineering vehicles started operating throughout the country to form lines to prevent the fire from spreading into other trees,” said a military statement.

“The IAF (air force) continues assisting in the effort to extinguish the fires,” it said, adding that about 50 firetrucks were dispatched where the blaze had spread.

Fanned by high temperatures and strong winds, the fires spread rapidly through wooded areas, prompting evacuations from at least five communities, police said.

© AFP 2025