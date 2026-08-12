Three people arrested during investigation into brothel keeping and money laundering in Dublin

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested as part of an operation targeting organised crime, brothel keeping, money laundering and organised prostitution in Dublin.

The operation targeted the Dublin 24 and Dublin 1 areas on Monday 10 August.

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It was carried out with the assistance of groups including the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Garda Dog Unit.

Three people were arrested during the course of this operation.

They are currently detained in garda stations in Dublin and Kildare.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.