NINE ISRAELI SOLDIERS were questioned by authorities on Tuesday, after they were arrested at the Sde Teiman detention camp in western Israel, accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian prisoner.

On Monday, the military said that it had opened a probe into what it called “suspected abuse” of the detainee, with arrests being carried out by military police the same day.

Following the arrests, right-wing protesters gathered outside the camp to condemn the detentions. The protesters, who were joined by several right-wing members of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, forced their way into the camp and occupied it, clashing with police.

While the storming of the camp was condemned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, other members of his cabinet supported the protesters.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on the defence ministry to “immediately stop this mistreatment of the army’s heroes”.

Similar calls came from Itamar Ben Gvir, the national security minister.

Yitzik Kroizer, a right-wing member of the Knesset, said in a statement on X that he was on his way “to Beit Lied base to strengthen our heroic fighters and tell the army to take your hands off our fighters!”

The camp has been subject to ongoing criticism. Amnesty International said that torture and abuse at the camp are “rampant”, while the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a watchdog, accused the soldiers of “rape”.

In May, a report by US outlet CNN, gave accounts of torture and inhumane conditions at the camp, citing testimony from former prisoners, and a whistleblower who worked at the camp.

The Israeli military has denied accounts of abuse – outside of the current investigation – and said that its forces act within military and international law and says it independently investigates any alleged abuses.

With reporting from With reporting from © AFP 2024.