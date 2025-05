FOR THE FIRST time since rehearsals began in Basel for the Eurovision Song Contest, Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was met with boos and pro-Palestinian protestors during a performance, while singing at a practice round for the semi final.

Unlike her first rehearsal in front of a live audience yesterday, where she faced little to no backlash, today’s final “family rehearsal” saw numerous Palestinian flags waved in the crowd.

Some audience members used whistles and booed during her performance.

🇮🇱In the last dress rehearsal, the Israeli representative, Yuval, got many Booing and the audience called for the liberation of Palestine.



In a statement this afternoon, Swiss broadcaster SRG said that six people, including a family, disrupted the rehearsal with “oversized flags”.

“Security personnel were able to quickly identify those involved and escort them out of the hall,” SRG said.

“We would like to emphasise that the organisers are committed to a neutral, safe, inclusive and respectful environment at the ESC,” the broadcaster added.

Israel’s presence at the song contest this year has once again been the subject of controversy over its government’s offensive in Gaza, which has killed over 52,800 people.

Several public broadcasters, including RTÉ, have called for a discussion about Israel’s continued participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. Broadcasters from Iceland, Slovenia, and Spain have also voiced concerns over Israel’s involvement.

Meanwhile, local campaign groups are planning further protests in Basel throughout the week.

In response, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has defended Israel’s inclusion, emphasizing that the contest aims to remain “positive and inclusive.”

On Monday, a protester made a slit-throat gesture during a parade taking place in the city as part of the opening events for the song contest.

Israel’s singer this year, Yuval Raphael, is a survivor of the Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel in October 2023. 378 people died in the attack on the festival, and over 1,200 were killed in the wider attacks carried out by Hamas on 7 October.

Israel and Ireland’s entry, EMMY, are currently competing in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

