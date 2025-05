POLICE IN THE Swiss city of Basel are investigating after a pro-Gaza protester made a slit-throat gesture during a parade taking place in the city as part of the opening events around the Eurovision Song Contest.

The acts in this year’s competition took part in the parade as part of the ‘Turquoise Carpet’ opening event yesterday.

In the aftermath of the event footage circulated of a pro-Palestine demonstrator allegedly making the gesture towards the Israeli delegation.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said it had filed a complaint with Swiss police following the incident “in which a young man wearing a keffiyeh and holding a Palestinian flag made a throat-slitting gesture” towards the country’s singer and the Israeli delegation.

Kan said it had also contacted contest organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) requesting that “action be taken to identify the individual who made the gesture and spat at members of the delegation”.

A video shared by the country’s foreign ministry on X yesterday shows a man from the group of demonstrators following the parade and making the gesture.

A local police spokesperson said: “The Cantonal Police is aware of the incident and will draw up a report for the responsible prosecution authorities.”

Advertisement

The EBU have also been contacted for comment.

Israel’s singer this year, Yuval Raphael, is a survivor of the Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel in October 2023. 378 people died in the attack on the festival, and over 1,200 were killed in the wider attacks carried out by Hamas on 7 October.

Israel’s presence at the song contest this year has once again been the subject of controversy over its government’s offensive in Gaza, which has killed over 52,800 people.

Actor Stephen Rea was the latest well-known figure to add his voice to calls for RTÉ to boycott the contest on behalf of Ireland, at a protest in Donnybrook last week.

Demonstrators protested Israel's participation in the Eurovision this year over its government's actions in Gaza. Alamy Alamy

A number of public broadcasters, including RTÉ, have called for a debate on Israel’s ongoing inclusion in the contest.

Broadcasters in Iceland, Slovenia and Spain have also raised concerns around Israel’s participation. Further protests by local campaign groups are planned for Basel throughout the week.

The EBU have defended Israel’s right to participate, saying the emphasis of the competition is to be “positive and inclusive”.

Israel and Ireland’s EMMY both compete in the second Eurovision semi-final this Thursday night. The first semi-final happens tomorrow night, with the final taking place on Saturday.