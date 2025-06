ISRAEL TARGETED TWO centrifuge production sites in Iran overnight during a second wave of strikes on the location since the start of the war.

Isfahan nuclear facility was targeted alongside two other centrifuge production sites, a military official told reporters during an anonymous briefing.

The Israeli military is attempting to dismantle Iran’s centrifuge production capabilities, the official said, which can assist in the production of nuclear weapons.

Israel has also targeted Iran’s two main underground nuclear sites, Natanz and Fordo. Iran’s atomic energy agency said afterwards that the damage was “not extensive” and there was no cause for concern about radiation.

Israel’s first strikes on Iran on 13 June – an unprovoked attack over unproven claims by the Israeli government that Iran was weeks away from developing an atomic weapon – had struck the same facility.

Isfahan, in central Iran, is known to have a uranium conversion facility. It also holds a nuclear fuel fabrication facility, which was inaugurated in 2009 and produces low-enriched fuel for use in power plants.

Advertisement

In July 2022, Iran announced plans to construct a new research reactor there.

It comes as strikes between the two countries continued overnight, as Israeli officials believe a “prolonged” campaign in Iran will take place. Arab leaders are meeting in Turkey this morning with Iran’s foreign minister.

Turkish and Saudi ministers have told reporters that they seek to avoid a prolonged conflict and have urged this morning for the war to be settled through diplomacy. Hours of talks yesterday failed to reach a diplomatic breakthrough.

“Israel is now leading the region to the brink of total disaster by attacking Iran, our neighbour,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the summit in Istanbul.

At least 657 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran and more than 2,000 wounded, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group who cautions that the figure may be higher.

Iran has retaliated by firing 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, according to Israeli army estimates. Most have been shot down by Israel’s air defences, but at least 24 people in Israel have been killed and hundreds wounded.

Police in Iran today said 22 people “linked to Israeli spy services” had been arrested since June 13, local media reports. A European national was among those arrested for spying.

- © AFP 2025, with reporting by Press Association.