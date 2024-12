ISRAEL’S MILITARY TODAY said its forces killed around 20 Palestinian militants in a raid on a northern Gaza hospital, calling it one of its “largest operations” conducted in the territory.

The assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia area began early on Friday, and the World Health Organisation said it left the area’s last major health facility emptied of patients and staff.

“During the operation, approximately 20 terrorists were eliminated, and powerful explosive devices planted by the terrorists were neutralised,” the military said in a statement released on Sunday.

The raid concluded yesterday after the Israeli military said it had apprehended “240 terrorists” belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation condemned the targeting of the Kamal Adwan, with general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha describing the attack as “shameful”.

“We are yet again witnessing flagrant and deliberate breaches of international humanitarian law in the targeting of hospitals and healthcare workers,” said Ní Sheaghdha.

She added: “We echo the calls by the World Health Organization that healthcare facilities, workers and patients should be off limits.

“Healthcare workers, including nurses and midwives, deserve a safe work environment free from threats or violence. Those who target them or their workplaces must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The Israeli military also said it had detained the hospital’s director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, whom it suspects is a Hamas militant.

“This is one of the largest operations to apprehend terrorists conducted in a single location since the beginning of the war,” the military said.

“Field investigators from Unit 504 directed the apprehension process and conducted hundreds of field interrogations to transfer 240 terrorists belonging to the Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist organisations for further investigation in Israeli territory.”

When asked if Abu Safiyeh had been transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning, the military did not offer an immediate comment.

The military said that among those detained, it has identified 15 militants who took part in the 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan has called on the international community to “use all available levers to ensure the release of Hossam Abu Safiyeh and others abducted by Israeli forces following Israel’s brutal raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital”.

Boylan said the attack “was the latest example of Israel’s continuing breaches of international law as it continues to stoop to new lows in attacking medical facilities and targeting, abducting and killing healthcare workers”.

“The only way to stop the slaughter in Palestine is to end Israeli impunity,” said Boylan.

“But the reality is that the international community has dragged their heels and failed to impose any meaningful sanctions against Israel.

“That inaction has allowed Israel to stoop to new lows in its continued slaughter of the Palestinian people.

“For Ireland’s part, the incoming government must stand firm in the face of Israeli belligerence and proceed with the passage of the Occupied Territories Bill, and our party leader Mary Lou McDonald has offered to give up our Dáil time in the new year to ensure that it is passed as quickly as possible.

The Bill would apply to goods, services and resources originating in illegal settlements anywhere in the world, which would include the occupied territories in Palestine.

“Sanctions are essential to push for a ceasefire, to stop the targeted killings of healthcare workers and journalists, to end to the genocide, and to deliver a renewed peace process grounded in international law,” said Boylan.

Gaza health officials and the World Health Organisation said the raid forced the hospital out of service.

The Israeli military said the raid was carried out “against a Hamas command centre in the hospital”. Hamas denies the accusation.

Since 6 October this year, Israeli operations in Gaza have focused on the north, where they say their land and air offensive aims to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

-With additional reporting from © AFP 2024