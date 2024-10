AN ISRAELI STRIKE on a journalist compound has left three television news staffers dead, Lebanese state media has reported.

The Beirut-based pan-Arab Al-Mayadeen TV said two of its staffers were among the journalists “deliberately targeted” in the strike, which took place at around 3:30 am this morning.

Al-Manar TV of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said its camera operator Wissam Qassim was killed in the airstrike on the Hasbaya region, which has been spared much of the fighting along the border so far.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that its camera operator Ghassan Najar and broadcast technician Mohammed Rida were both killed in the airstrike alongside Mr Qassim.

The network said Najjar “was a father who risked his life for a just cause, dedicated to revealing the truth, and was killed in cold blood”.

Al-Mayadeen said it has “repeatedly” been the target of attacks from Israeli forces, citing the killing of two camera crew members in November last year and saying Israel had struck the network’s office in Beirut on Wednesday.

At dawn on Friday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) deliberately targeted a journalists' residence in #Hasbayya, South Lebanon, killing three journalists from Al Mayadeen and Al Manar, including colleagues Ghassan Najjar and Mohammad Reda, while injuring three others, according to… pic.twitter.com/Ks6awVFTFC — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) October 25, 2024

Local news station Al Jadeed aired footage from the scene — a collection of chalets that had been rented by various media outlets — showing collapsed buildings and cars marked “press” covered in dust and rubble.

The Israeli army did not issue a warning before the strike.

Earlier in the week, a strike hit an office belonging to Al-Mayadeen on the outskirts of Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Several journalists have been killed since a near-daily exchange of fire began along the Lebanon-Israel border on 8 October last year.

In November 2023, a drone strike killed the two journalists for Al-Mayadeen TV.

A month earlier, Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and wounded other journalists from France’s international news agency, Agence France-Presse, and Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV.

Amnesty International called for that attack to be investigated as a potential war crime.

Also last night, in Beirut’s southern Choueifat Al-Amrousieh area, Israeli warplanes “destroyed two buildings and ignited a large fire, and black smoke covered the area,” according to national news outlet NNA.

“The raid that targeted the Saint Therese area also caused the collapse of two buildings near the Constitutional Council.”

Lebanese health officials reported another day of intense airstrikes and shelling yesterday, which they said killed 19 people over 24 hours and raised the overall Lebanese death toll to 2,593 since October last year.

With reporting from AFP and Press Association