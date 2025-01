IRELAND’S RENTAL WATCHDOG has cut ties with an Israeli-based company that provides the software for its internal record-keeping system, following backlash from staff.

The Residential Tenancy Board (RTB) had been under pressure from its staff to end its partnership with Monday.com as staff expressed outrage over Israel’s war in Gaza.

The RTB confirmed to The Journal that it will not be renewing its contract with Monday when it expires in May.

It was adamant this was for “business reasons” only and not related to protests by staff. The decision came after issuing earlier responses that made no reference to the RTB’s business interests.

The development at the private rental sector authority comes amid contention over the new Irish government’s bid to heavily revise the Occupied Territories Bill before it can passed into law.

New Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week that “virtually every section” of the existing piece of legislation will need to be amended.

It will result in a ban on goods being imported into Ireland from occupied territories – but does not cover services.

In the Programme for Government, the government notes it will be taking the action following the International Court of Justice advisory finding last year that Israeli settlement policies in Palestinian territories are in breach of international law.

But the moves from staff within the RTB extends this to covering services – an area long sought by movements seeking to pressure Israel through a boycott.

Advertisement

The Journal understands that staff were told that the contract with Monday will cease in May and would not be renewed.

The issue has an ongoing one for management. The Journal learned that the RTB had to quell internal anger after the RTB processed a payment for the global software firm for further use of the software.

Employees cited Monday.com’s work with the Israeli government as the onslaught on Gaza raged. Monday include Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on its website as a case study of its prior work.

However, in its statement to the Journal, the RTB said that it has signed up to a new system to replace Monday last November.

“No payments will be made to Monday.com in 2025 and all use of the software platform will cease by May 2025 at the latest,” a spokesperson said.

“Work is already underway to transition to the new platform. For business areas where the transition is most complex, we are working to cease all use by the end of April 2025.”

It said the decision to “change service provider was taken for business reasons” in its final communication.

When contacted, Monday said that it views itself as “entirely” independent despite its work with the Israeli government.

It did not comment on the decision of Ireland’s rental watchdog to cut ties.

“As a global, public company, with employees and customers all over the world, we operate entirely independently of any government and unequivocally believe that acts of violence and terror have no place in any society. We look forward to more peaceful days ahead for all,” a spokesperson for Monday said.

Similar pressure came on another software firm with offices in Ireland, Red Hat, which was forced to delete its work with the Israel Defence Forces from the ‘success story’ section of its website.