THE ISRAELI MILITARY has said its forces fired at a “threat” near a UN peacekeeping mission position in southern Lebanon this afternoon, and acknowledged that a “hit” was responsible for wounding two people.

The UN mission said two of its peacekeepers after explosions close to an observation tower at its Naqoura headquarters – the second such incident in the last 24 hours, which has sparked global condemnation.

The Journal understands the injured soldiers are Sri Lankan.

Yesterday, two Indonesian peacekeeping soldiers were injured when their watch town was fired on at Naqoura. It is believed an Israeli Merkava tank was responsible.

In a statement today, the IDF said some of its soldiers operating in southern Lebanon “identified an immediate threat against them”.

“The soldiers responded with fire toward the threat. An initial examination indicates that during the incident, a hit was identified on a UNIFIL post, located approximately 50 meters from the source of the threat, resulting in the injury of two UNIFIL personnel,” it said.

Hours before today’s incident, “the IDF instructed UNIFIL personnel to enter into protected spaces and remain there. This instruction was in place at the time of the incident,” the military added.

“The IDF is in contact with UNIFIL for coordination purposes and will continue to do so. The IDF is continuing to examine the circumstances of the incident.

It concluded: “The Hezbollah terrorist organization deliberately operates with the intent to harm Israeli civilians from civilian areas and near UNIFIL posts, thereby endangering UNIFIL personnel.”

The statement came shortly after the military said it was “conducting a thorough review” to determine details of attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, after the four mission members were injured.

“The IDF expresses deep concern over incidents of this kind and is currently conducting a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details,” the military said.

UN peacekeepers patrolling the Lebanese side of the border with Israel have been thrust into the violence of the Israel-Hezbollah war that has killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, and displaced a million others.

There has been extensive fighting by Israel Defence Forces soldiers and Hezbollah in the area of Naqoura.

The seaside area is on the western flank of the UNIFIL area of operations in South Lebanon.

This location is where the large UNIFIL headquarters is located which includes offices for command and meeting rooms. Other facilities include a hospital facility and accommodation for a large amount of troops.

There is a town next to the camp and this has apparently been the focus of Israeli activity in recent days.

There is a small team of Irish soldiers based at Naqoura who work in the headquarters staff. They are in management positions and administrative roles.

The other Irish camps are some distance from the Naqoura Headquarters and are about 40 minutes by road inland or roughly about 30 kilometres.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor and © AFP 2024