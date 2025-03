HAMAS IS CALLING for Israel to be compelled to a ceasefire in Gaza after it continued air strikes on the region overnight, killing 13 people and wounding dozens more.

Yesterday was the deadliest day in Gaza in over one year, after more than 400 people were killed by Israeli air strikes. The Israeli military ended a near-two-month ceasefire between it and the Palestinian militants after the collapse of peace talks.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said this morning that women and children were among the dead and injured in Khan Younis in the south and Gaza city in the north. It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the strikes were “only the beginning”.

A woman mourns as she identifies a body of a family member near a hospital in Gaza city. Alamy Alamy

“Hamas has already felt the strength of our arm in the past 24 hours. And I want to promise you – and them – this is only the beginning,” he said in a video statement.

The militant group has told the AFP news agency, however, that it is open to continuing talks despite warnings from Netanyahu that any negotiations would continue with Hamas under fire.

“Hamas has not closed the door on negotiations but we insist there is no need for new agreements,” an official said from Cairo, calling for Israel to be forced to implement the ceasefire.

Three men seek medical attention after being injured in strikes by the Israeli military overnight in Gaza city. Alamy Alamy

Netanyahu’s office also said this morning that the Israeli government had “unanimously approved” his proposal to reappoint far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir as national security minister, who opposed the original ceasefire deal in January.

Israel has vowed to keep fighting until the return of all the hostages seized by the Palestinian militants during the October 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

Hamas has not responded militarily so far, but in a statement it urged friendly countries to “pressure” the US to bring to an end the strikes by its ally Israel.

