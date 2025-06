OPPOSITION PARTIES HAVE requested a free “vote of conscience” on a motion calling on the Government to stop the Central Bank from facilitating the sale of Israeli State Bonds.

The Central Bank of Ireland is the designated authority in relation to the sale of Israeli Bonds in the EU.

Israeli State Bonds have been advertised as supporting the country’s economy, and more recently, websites promoting the securities emphasise their role in supporting Israel’s military operations in Gaza, leading some to dub them “Israeli war bonds”.

The Central Bank is responsible for assessing whether a prospectus for the offer of securities is in compliance with requirements of the EU Prospectus Regulation, with the authority saying approval should not be viewed as “an endorsement of the issuer”.

Protesters have demonstrated outside the Central Bank and called for legislation that would give Ireland the power to refuse the sale of Israeli “war bonds” over human rights concerns.

Advertisement

Last month, a Sinn Féin bill which sought to stop the Irish Central Bank facilitating the sale of Israeli “war bonds” was defeated after the Government voted against the draft legislation.

On Wednesday, the Dáil will vote on a motion on the matter brought by a number of opposition parties during the Social Democrats’ time.

The motion says the bonds are intended to fund the war in Gaza and argues Ireland ha obligations under the Genocide Convention to use all means likely to have a deterrent effect on those suspected of preparing genocide.

Speaking to reporters today, Social Democrats TD Sinéad Gibney said: “We have failed as an international community to prevent a genocide from happening so now we have to do everything in our power to make sure that we stop it.”

She added: “We are urging the Government to allow a free vote, a vote of conscience, because we believe that this is something that many TDs will support if given the opportunity.

“And we absolutely urge the Government to support this motion.”

Sinn Féin TD Seán Crowe said he believes the gap between the vote on the Sinn Féin Bill and this motion will give TDs “time to reflect”.