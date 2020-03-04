This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Italy closes all schools and universities until mid-March over Covid-19 outbreak

The move came amid a worsening outbreak in the country.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 1:15 PM
11 minutes ago 3,079 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5032864
Pilgrims arrive in St. Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer with masks to protect themselves from the coronasvirus
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Pilgrims arrive in St. Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer with masks to protect themselves from the coronasvirus
Pilgrims arrive in St. Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer with masks to protect themselves from the coronasvirus
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AUTHORITIES IN ITALY have made the decision to close all schools and universities in the country until mid-March due to the going effects of Covid-19 in the country, local news agency Ansa has said.

As of 8am this morning, there were 2,502 cases confirmed and 80 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Italy.

A number of universities in the worst affected regions in the north of the country had already cancelled classes with almost a dozen towns put into lockdown last week

Furthermore, several games in the Italian football league have been called off in recent weeks, with tomorrow’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Napoli and Inter Milan the latest to be postponed.

More as we get it…

With reporting from AFP

