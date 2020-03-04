Italy closes all schools and universities until mid-March over Covid-19 outbreak

AUTHORITIES IN ITALY have made the decision to close all schools and universities in the country until mid-March due to the going effects of Covid-19 in the country, local news agency Ansa has said.
As of 8am this morning, there were 2,502 cases confirmed and 80 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Italy.
A number of universities in the worst affected regions in the north of the country had already cancelled classes with almost a dozen towns put into lockdown last week.
Furthermore, several games in the Italian football league have been called off in recent weeks, with tomorrow’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Napoli and Inter Milan the latest to be postponed.
More as we get it…
With reporting from AFP
