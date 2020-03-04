Italy closes all schools and universities until mid-March over Covid-19 outbreak

Pilgrims arrive in St. Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer with masks to protect themselves from the coronasvirus

AUTHORITIES IN ITALY have made the decision to close all schools and universities in the country until mid-March due to the going effects of Covid-19 in the country, local news agency Ansa has said.

As of 8am this morning, there were 2,502 cases confirmed and 80 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Italy.

A number of universities in the worst affected regions in the north of the country had already cancelled classes with almost a dozen towns put into lockdown last week.

Furthermore, several games in the Italian football league have been called off in recent weeks, with tomorrow’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Napoli and Inter Milan the latest to be postponed.

More as we get it…

With reporting from AFP