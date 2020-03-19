This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Italy death toll rises to 3,405, overtaking China

China has officially reported 3,245 deaths.

By Adam Daly Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 17,269 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051812
Medical staff work at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, northern Italy.
Image: Luca Bruno/PA
Medical staff work at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, northern Italy.
Medical staff work at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, northern Italy.
Image: Luca Bruno/PA

ITALY HAS OVERTAKEN China as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead.

China has officially reported 3,245 deaths since registering the first infection at the end of last year.

Earlier today, army vehicles were seen on the streets of Bergamo in Italy to help transport people who’ve died from coronavirus to crematoriums outside the city. 

The Ansa news agency reported that the vehicles were needed because there were no spaces available in local cemeteries. Burials were taking place 30 minutes apart to avoid contagion through crowds.

Italy’s ANSA news agency said the deaths of two more doctors in the nearby town of Como west of Bergamo today brought the total number of medics killed by the new disease to 13.

“Use your common sense and act with utmost caution,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians.

“We are not underestimating anything and always acting based on the worst-case scenario.”

Some of Conte’s strictest measures – such as the closure of all shops except for food stores and pharmacies – had been due to expire next Wednesday.

The Italian leader was adamant that an extension of all these precautions was inevitable.

He said no new restrictions were being considered but warned: “If our prohibitions are not respected, we will have to act.”

Italy is imposing €206 fines for anyone found wandering the streets without a valid excuse such as grocery shopping or getting to and from work.

- With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie