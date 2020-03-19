Italy death toll rises to 3,405, overtaking China

Medical staff work at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, northern Italy.

ITALY HAS OVERTAKEN China as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead.

China has officially reported 3,245 deaths since registering the first infection at the end of last year.

Earlier today, army vehicles were seen on the streets of Bergamo in Italy to help transport people who’ve died from coronavirus to crematoriums outside the city.

The Ansa news agency reported that the vehicles were needed because there were no spaces available in local cemeteries. Burials were taking place 30 minutes apart to avoid contagion through crowds.

Italy’s ANSA news agency said the deaths of two more doctors in the nearby town of Como west of Bergamo today brought the total number of medics killed by the new disease to 13.

“Use your common sense and act with utmost caution,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians.

“We are not underestimating anything and always acting based on the worst-case scenario.”

Some of Conte’s strictest measures – such as the closure of all shops except for food stores and pharmacies – had been due to expire next Wednesday.

The Italian leader was adamant that an extension of all these precautions was inevitable.

He said no new restrictions were being considered but warned: “If our prohibitions are not respected, we will have to act.”

Italy is imposing €206 fines for anyone found wandering the streets without a valid excuse such as grocery shopping or getting to and from work.

