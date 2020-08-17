This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
Italy closes down nightclubs and orders mask wearing in public at night in bid to prevent further outbreaks

The decision coincides with the “Ferragosto” weekend, a major holiday when most Italians go to the beach.

By AFP Monday 17 Aug 2020, 9:33 AM
Image: Valeria Ferraro/SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: Valeria Ferraro/SIPA USA/PA Images

FACED WITH AN uptick in coronavirus cases blamed in part on young partygoers, Italy has ordered the three-week closure of all dance venues.

In a decree signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, the government also said that from 6pm to 6am, the wearing of masks would be mandatory in public areas where groups could form.

Closed establishments had already been barred from operating.

The new measure, to take effect today and last through 7 September, comes after wrangling between the government and regions over the nightlife sector, which employs nearly 50,000 people in 3,000 clubs across the country, according to the nightclub operators’ union SILB.

The decision coincides with the “Ferragosto” weekend, a major holiday when most Italians go to the beach.

Italian newspapers have splashed images of throngs of young holidaymakers celebrating at open-air discos in recent days, as health authorities have voiced increasing worries over the possible spread infections.

Some regions, like Calabria in the south, had already ordered all dance venues shut, while others such as Sardinia have kept them open.

Italy, the first country to be hit by the coronavirus crisis in Europe, has seen nearly 254,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 35,000 deaths.

© – AFP 2020

AFP

