HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE are queueing for one last taste of Jackie Lennox’s chipper on Bandon Road before it closes for good this Sunday.

The iconic establishment announced this week that it would be closing its doors after 73 years in business, and has since been met with a wave of orders from long-time fans.

One Cork man is making the long trip from a small Danish island called Bornholm tomorrow to get “the last supper” before the doors shut.

“I was up at five o’clock and on to the ferry there and we crossed the Baltic Sea … then over a big bridge between Denmark and Sweden,” David told Red FM.

It’s Jackie Lennox’s, like, I have to.

Painter decorator David thanked his friends Jimmy and Sophie for helping him with a job he was working on yesterday. If it wasn’t for them, he said, he “would’ve been under too much pressure” and may not have made it to Lennox’s.

He will fly from Sweden to Dublin Airport tomorrow afternoon before getting the Aircoach down south to “brilliant Cork”.

But David may have a bit of a wait for his dinner, having heard of some people standing in the queue for 90 minutes.

“Ah sure, that’s nothing, I’ll wait 10 hours if have to,” said David.

Advertisement

“I’ll do anything for a bit of Jackie’s.”

He plans to “not eat anything” from tonight until he gets his takeaway in Cork tomorrow.

His order? “The usual for me would be two battered sausages, a battered burger and chips.”

He also likes the “Jackie Double Deluxe”.

“Anything that’s battered really” – which he says is hard to come by in Denmark.

David grew up “just around the corner” from the chipper.

Lennox’s has become a mainstay of Cork City culture and a staple of many a student’s diet at the nearby UCC.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the chipper “personified Cork decency” and had made an “outstanding contribution” to the city throughout the decades.

“A sincere thanks to generations of the Lennox family,” he wrote on social media, “An iconic institution, we’ll be sad to see it close, but ever grateful to a great family.”