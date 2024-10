THE TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL Martin has paid tribute to the family behind a well-known chipper in Cork, after the Lennox’s decided to call it a day after 73 years in business.

He said the Jackie Lennox’s chipper “personified Cork decency” and had made an “outstanding contribution” to the city throughout the decades.

The chipper, on Bandon road in the city, announced last night it will close its doors for the final time on 6 October with the loss of 30 jobs.

“A sincere thanks to generations of the Lennox family,” Martin said on social media, “An iconic institution, we’ll be sad to see it close, but ever grateful to a great family.”

According to the Irish Examiner, the business had taken the difficult decision due to struggles around “paperwork” and in finding staff. It was not for a “lack of business” co-owner Brian Lennox told the paper it was at its “busiest” with lengthy queues still a regular sight in the shop.

An iconic institution, we’ll be sad to see it close, but ever grateful to a great family. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 30, 2024

Brian and his sister Frances posted on the chipper’s Facebook page last night where they announced the decision.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Jackie Lennoxs Takeaway after 73 years will close its doors for the final time on the 6th of October,” they said.

“This may seem strange to make this decision when we are at our busiest, but time has creeped up on us and we are unable to cope with the burden of our success.”

The brother and sister said Lennox’s had humble beginnings above a cobbler’s shop on the northside of the city in Blackpool.

Their father Jackie and mother Eileen later moved to Bandon Road on the southside and raised nine of their children above the shop – many of whom found themselves working somewhere in the chipper over the years.

In its new location Lennox’s became in its own way an institution for the city, known for its food and its stringent queuing system to keep the flow of customers moving.

“We would like to thank our local suppliers who have always given the best and freshest of their products,” Frances and Brian said, paying tribute too to their “loyal co-workers, many of whom have been part of our family for many generations”.

“To our loyal customers thank you so much you have been a delight to serve and will be part of us forever,” the family said.

“Please remember us fondly and we hope that we have made in a small way a contribution to the culture of Cork. Farewell,

Frances and Brian,” they wrote.