COMEDIAN AND ACTOR Jack Black has cancelled the Tenacious D world tour after his bandmate Kyle Glass joked about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump while on stage.

Tenacious D are a comedy rock group and were performing in Sydney, Australia on Sunday night when Black presented Gass with a birthday cake to mark his 64th birthday.

After singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Gass, Black asked him to “make a wish”.

“Don’t miss Trump next time,” replied Gass.

The comments came in the wake of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

One spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured, and the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew, was killed by a US Secret Service sniper.

In a statement on Instagram, Kyle Gass said the line was “improvised” and described it as “highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake”.

He added that he doesn’t “condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone”.

He described the assassination attempt on Trump as a “tragedy” and apologised for his “severe lack of judgement” and added that he “truly regrets any pain I’ve caused”.

Jack Black meanwhile said he was “blindsided” by Gass’s comments.

Also takingto Instagram, Black added that he would “never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form”.

He said that “after much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour”.

He also said that “all future creative plans are on hold”.

Black said he is “grateful to the fans for their support and understanding”.

The band had been due to play in Newcastle, Australia this evening and had further shows planned for Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, as well as shows in Wellington and Auckland in New Zealand.

Tenacious D also played a sold-out gig in Dublin’s 3Arena in March.

Meanwhile, Australia Senator Ralph Babet has called for Tenacious D to be “deported immediately”.

Babet is a senator for United Australia, which is a right-wing party.

“To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form,” said Babet.

He also claimed that Gass’s comments were “not a joke” and that Gass was “deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President”.

Babet called on Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese to denounce Tenacious D and on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to “revoke their visas and deport them immediately”.

He claimed that “anything less than deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and attempted assassination of Donald Trump”.