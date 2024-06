JACK CHAMBERS WILL formally be appointed as Ireland’s new Minister of Finance this afternoon.

He moves up the ranks after Michael McGrath was nominated as the country’s next European Commissioner yesterday.

Proceedings will begin at 4pm, where there will be a Dáil vote on his appointment.

The Dublin West TD will then travel to Arás an Uachtaráin after 5pm where he will receive his seal of office from President Michael D Higgins.

Chambers, who has never led a ministry, will be straight into budget planning, with the summer economic statement due to be published shortly.

It is understood that his replacement in the super junior ministerial role in the Department of Transport and at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications could be announced tomorrow.

A number of names in the mix include Dara Calleary, Thomas Byrne and Mary Butler. A vacancy will then be available in a junior ministry, allowing someone from the backbenches to move up the ladder.

James Lawless and Niamh Smyth have been mentioned as possibilities.

McGrath will sit in the backbenches until his new position becomes clear in Europe and the Commission sits in the autumn.