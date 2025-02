OSCAR WINNER JAMIE Lee Curtis presented a Screen Actors Guild award (SAG) to Colin Farrell, jokingly saying he “gave” her Covid.

Farrell, 48, won the outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for The Penguin, in which he wore heavy prosthetics to portray the DC Comics villain of the same name, at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday.

Curtis, who was presenting, said at the Shrine Auditorium Expo Hall: “And the actor (gong) goes to the man who gave me Covid at the Golden Globes, Colin Farrell.”

When he took to the stage, Curtis and Farrell laughed and shared a hug.

Farrell said: “Guilty as charged, but Brendan Gleeson f****** gave it to me. So I was just spreading the love.”

The Dublin-born star previously was up for a best acting Oscar for Ireland-set black comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, which also starred fellow Irish actor and Farrell’s In Bruges co-star Gleeson, in 2023.

That year, Gleeson and Farrell both attended the Golden Globes along with Curtis – who was nominated for supporting actress for multiverse sci-fi epic Everything Everywhere All At Once – and they subsequently announced they have caught the virus, and had to miss some of the awards season.

Farrell took home the best actor in a comedy or musical for The Banshees Of Inisherin at the Golden Globes that year, while Curtis won the supporting actress Oscar.

In his SAG speech, Farrell thanked his parents and siblings along with praising “the two people in my life who have made my life so much more special and so much more meaningful and so much more joyful than I ever truly thought possible: my son James and my son Henry”.

He also said: “The annoying thing about what we do, it’s just unquantifiable. It’s playtime. You don’t get to fully grow up.

“You get to kind of keep the dream of a child alive, to try to figure out what it is to be human, and it’s so much fun.”

Farrell said that he had “his deepest respect and admiration” for his fellow nominees.

Scottish actor Richard Gadd was nominated for Netflix dark comedy Baby Reindeer, as well as Irish star Andrew Scott for the thriller Ripley, US star Kevin Kline for Apple TV+ show Disclaimer, and Spanish actor Javier Bardem for Netflix true crime series Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story.