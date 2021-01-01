#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Do you remember these things that happened in January 2020?

It’s only been 12 months. Cast your mind back.

By Sean Murray Friday 1 Jan 2021, 11:00 AM
Friday 1 Jan 2021, 11:00 AM
IT MAY FEEL like literal eons ago, but January 2020 was only 12 months ago.

At the start of 2020, many of us hadn’t yet heard of Covid-19 or had any idea what was coming.

And the year started with some good old fashioned political scandals and a general election being called.

How well do you remember what went on? Let’s take a look.

The big scandal for the government was the RIC commemoration, which was cancelled on 7 January. Where was it supposed to have been held?
War Memorial Gardens
Dublin Castle

The Garden of Remembrance
Leinster House
Thousands of people applied for a job as a caretaker on which island off the coast of Ireland?
Twitter/@gbisland
Achill
Arranmore

Tory Island
Great Blasket Island
On what date did then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to seek the dissolution of the Dáil ahead of February's general election.
PA Images
10 January
14 January

17 January
20 January
The last direct descendant of which famous Irish author died in January 2020 in France?
James Joyce
WB Yeats

Oscar Wilde
Elizabeth Bowen
On 30 January, one government minister said that it's "certainly not a bailout" when referring to millions of euro granted to which organisation?
Bus Éireann
Bord na Móna

The Football Association of Ireland
RTÉ
Looking further afield now, Donald Trump's impeachment hearings got under way in the US Senate in January 2020. True or false?
PA Images
True
False
Which of these had a brief stop over in Ireland on 25 January?
US Vice President Mike Pence
French President Emmanuel Macron

Prince Charles
The Dalai Lama
True or false? As well as helping to broker the return of the Northern Irish Assembly in January 2020, Northern Irish Secretary Julian Smith was also sacked from the role by Boris Johnson in the same month.
Liam McBurney/PA Images
True
False
A protest from which group of people brought major traffic delays to the M50 and Port Tunnel on 16 January?
Taxi drivers
Teachers

Bus drivers
Farmers
What was the name of the storm that led to widespread power cuts, flooding and fallen trees on 13 January?
Rollingnews.ie
Storm Aiden
Storm Brendan

Storm Ciara
Storm Diarmuid
