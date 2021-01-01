Quiz: Do you remember these things that happened in January 2020?

IT MAY FEEL like literal eons ago, but January 2020 was only 12 months ago.

At the start of 2020, many of us hadn’t yet heard of Covid-19 or had any idea what was coming.

And the year started with some good old fashioned political scandals and a general election being called.

How well do you remember what went on? Let’s take a look.

The big scandal for the government was the RIC commemoration, which was cancelled on 7 January. Where was it supposed to have been held? War Memorial Gardens Dublin Castle

The Garden of Remembrance Leinster House Thousands of people applied for a job as a caretaker on which island off the coast of Ireland? Twitter/@gbisland Achill Arranmore

Tory Island Great Blasket Island On what date did then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to seek the dissolution of the Dáil ahead of February's general election. PA Images 10 January 14 January

17 January 20 January The last direct descendant of which famous Irish author died in January 2020 in France? James Joyce WB Yeats

Oscar Wilde Elizabeth Bowen On 30 January, one government minister said that it's "certainly not a bailout" when referring to millions of euro granted to which organisation? Bus Éireann Bord na Móna

The Football Association of Ireland RTÉ Looking further afield now, Donald Trump's impeachment hearings got under way in the US Senate in January 2020. True or false? PA Images True False Which of these had a brief stop over in Ireland on 25 January? US Vice President Mike Pence French President Emmanuel Macron

Prince Charles The Dalai Lama True or false? As well as helping to broker the return of the Northern Irish Assembly in January 2020, Northern Irish Secretary Julian Smith was also sacked from the role by Boris Johnson in the same month. Liam McBurney/PA Images True False A protest from which group of people brought major traffic delays to the M50 and Port Tunnel on 16 January? Taxi drivers Teachers

Bus drivers Farmers What was the name of the storm that led to widespread power cuts, flooding and fallen trees on 13 January? Rollingnews.ie Storm Aiden Storm Brendan

