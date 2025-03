TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has told US Vice President JD Vance that he would be delighted to welcome him back to Irish shores very soon.

Attending the US Vice President’s residence for breakfast ahead of White House engagements to mark St Patrick’s Day, Martin and his wife Mary were met by Vance and his wife Usha at the US Naval Observatory.

Vance kicked off the speeches speaking humorously about the tradition of “sock diplomacy”, showing off to attendees that he was wearing Irish-themed socks with shamrocks.

“The president is a very big fan of conservative dress. So if he notices these socks, you have to defend me. This is an important part of cementing the Irish-American relationship. That’s the only reason I’m wearing these socks,” said the US Vice President.

US Vice President JD Vance shows off his shamrock-themed socks. Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

Vance also joked that this breakfast was an excuse for his wife to wear green pants that she has had in her wardrobe for years.

The US Vice President recalled a trip he took to Ireland in October 2023, stating that the country is a remarkable combination of incredible community, beautiful landscape, but also technological growth.

“I think one of the more robust areas for us to work on with our Irish friends in the years to come is going to be technology, and particularly artificial intelligence,” said Vance.

Advertisement

The Taoiseach thanked Trump and Vance for continuing to host the traditional St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Taoiseach invites Vance to Irish shores once more

He spoke about how Vance had mentioned he had previously done a road trip of Ireland, taking in places such as the Ring of Kerry, Skibbereen and Cork.

Martin said he would like to bring him back for another tour of the English Market on his next visit.

He told Vance that he would be “honoured and delighted to welcome you back to our shores”.

In his speech, the Taoiseach said Ireland and the US has built deep and enduring political, cultural, economic bonds, which greatly enrich the two nations.

Micheál Martin sits for breakfast with US Vice President JD Vance Screengrab / CNBC Screengrab / CNBC / CNBC

In the first mention today, and in the midst of tariffs being imposed, the Taoiseach highlighted the benefits of the two countries doing business together.

“Ireland is now in the top ten as a source of foreign direct investment into the United States, supporting many, many jobs across the country. And nowhere is the strength of the US-Irish relationship more in evidence than in our own peace process.

“44 years ago President Reagan called for a just and peaceful solution to the conflict… Politicians from both sides of the island rose to the occasion. And the lasting peace we enjoy today on our island is a signatory achievement of US foreign policy. And this story of peace, we is one that we both wrote together,” said Martin.

He went on to welcome the progress made in terms of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Related Reads LIVE: Taoiseach meets JD Vance for breakfast ahead of Oval Office sit-down with Trump ‘Gaza is not the hill to die on’: Sean Spicer’s advice for Taoiseach ahead of Trump meeting today Trump liable to say anything - but Taoiseach should worry about the media's questions too

The US is an “indispensable partner and global actor”, said Martin, who added that both nations “care deeply” about the world that our children and our children’s children inherit.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr sits with Taoiseach

Also in attendance at the breakfast this morning was Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Taoiseach is joined by US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy at his table for breakfast @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/MBi9w18SE1 — Jane Matthews (@janeematthews) March 12, 2025

Martin will later take part in a highly anticipated meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, which is expected to touch on Ireland’s trading relationship with the US.

Trump will be presented with a bowl of shamrock as the centrepiece of the Irish Government’s major overseas diplomatic push in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day on Monday, March 17.

The meeting comes amid heightened concern that Trump’s protectionist approach to tariffs and tax could pose a significant risk to an Irish economy that is in large part sustained by long-standing investment by US multinationals.

The Fianna Fail leader is also to travel to the US Capitol building for the Friends of Ireland luncheon, hosted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, before returning to the White House for the traditional shamrock ceremony.

With reporting by Jane Matthews in Washington DC