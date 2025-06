BILLIONAIRE JEFF BEZOS has reportedly changed the destination of his wedding reception in Venice after repeated threats of protests were levied against the Amazon founder by locals.

Bezos, who is set to marry his fiancée Lauren Sánchez this weekend, has attracted the ire of locals who have said that the UNESCO city is not a billionaire’s playground.

Sánchez, a 55-year-old journalist, has been engaged to 61-year-old tycoon Bezos since 2023, following his divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019, whom he was married to for over 25 years.

Bezos’s second round of nuptials are expected to be witnessed by some 200 star-studded guests who have begun to sail into Venice on super yachts ahead of the celebrations, which are expected to kick off on Thursday and culminate in a ceremony at a secret location on Saturday.

The main ceremony was due to be held in the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a 16th-century building in the city centre, local media reported, but it has now been moved – potentially to the Arsenale, a vast shipyard complex dating back to when the city was a naval powerhouse.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Protests in Venice have been taking place in recent weeks ahead of the wedding.

A campaign group in Venice called No Space for Bezos has claimed victory on the reported location change after it allegedly threatened to fill the city’s canals with inflatable crocodiles to prevent guests from reaching the celebrations.

The couple are said to have booked out the city’s finest hotels for the guest list, which is rumoured to include Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Ivanka Trump.