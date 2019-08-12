'Cherished and much-loved': Teenager dies after falling ill at Debs dance in Galway

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are investigating the sudden death of a teenager who fell ill at her Debs dance last night.

Jessica Moore (19) was a pupil at St Raphael’s College in Loughrea and was attending the event at a hotel in Ballinasloe.

An ambulance was called after she felt unwell at around 2am last night, and she was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

Investigations remain ongoing at this time, gardaí said.

Her family described Jessica as the “cherished and much-loved sister” to two siblings while the “inexpressible grief” of her parents is also detailed in the death notice on RIP.ie.

The 19 year old will be laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at St Patrick’s Church in Bullaun.