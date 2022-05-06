#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

US drug regulator limits use of J&J Covid vaccine

The single shot vaccine is less protective than those developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

By AFP Friday 6 May 2022, 8:41 AM
15 minutes ago 1,429 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5756362
Image: Shutterstock/SmartPhotoLab
Image: Shutterstock/SmartPhotoLab

THE US DRUG regulator has limited use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine over fears of clotting.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that only adults who “have personal concerns” about mRNA vaccines, access issues or medical reasons for refusing them may now receive the Johnson & Johnson Covid shot, which has been linked to a rare but serious clotting condition.

The vaccine, which was authorized as a single shot, is less protective than those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, and in December the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public to steer clear.

Thursday’s decision by the FDA builds on that recommendation by limiting the J&J vaccine’s emergency use authorization.

“Today’s action demonstrates the robustness of our safety surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring that science and data guide our decisions,” said FDA scientist Peter Marks in a statement.

Sixty US cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), which produces rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots with low levels of blood platelets, had been reported by March 18, with nine deaths.

Symptoms begin approximately one to two weeks following administration, and the condition — which can cause life-long impacts even when not fatal — occurs more frequently in premenopausal women.

Concerns over the vaccine have already limited uptake: Only 18.7 million doses have been administered in the United States, or about 3.2 percent of the total 577 million.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But the FDA stopped short of an outright de-authorization, with Marks acknowledging the impact a ban might have on global use of the vaccine, as well as concerns some may have specifically against mRNA vaccines, rather than the adenovirus vector platform J&J uses.

There are certain health-based justifications for not taking an mRNA vaccine — such as rare instances of heart inflammation in adolescent males and young men — although these are usually transient in nature and the vast majority affected recover completely.

However, anti-vaccine groups have also raised more general objections against mRNA vaccines, which are tied to conspiracy theories.

Although those types of concerns are not rooted in evidence, the exemption to use J&J’s shot nonetheless extends to “individuals who have personal concerns with receiving mRNA vaccines and would otherwise not receive a Covid-19 vaccine,” the FDA’s statement said.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie