OLIVER CALLAN HAS lost 13,000 listeners from his 9am RTÉ Radio 1 slot since officially taking over the role from former host Ryan Tubridy at the end of January.

As of December last, The Nine O’Clock Show had 343,000 daily listeners.

The slot has since been renamed “Oliver Callan” but the latest JNLR numbers show this number dropped to 330,000 in the first quarter of this year to March.

The Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) details listenership for radio shows across Ireland, as well as market share.

This figure makes Oliver Callan the third most listened to weekday programme.

Morning Ireland meanwhile also saw a significant drop in listeners, though it remains the most listened to weekday programme with an audience of 469,000, down from 486,000 as of the end of December.

The figures for Today With Claire Byrne have remained the same at 341,000 daily listeners, while Liveline with Joe Duffy suffered a slight drop and is down 2,000 listeners to an audience of 301,000.

File image of Claire Byrne RTÉ RTÉ

The Ray D’Arcy Show has also lost 5,000 listeners and now has an audience of 181,000, and the News at One is down the same figure to now have a daily audience of 301,000.

It’s good news for Brendan O’Connor though, whose Saturday show is up 10,000 listeners to 352,000, while the Sunday show is up 12,000 to 355,000.

The Louise Duffy Show also sees a jump in listeners, with an increase 4,000 to leave a daily audience of 218,000.

Meanwhile, over on RTÉ 2FM, Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha, and Carl has lost 3,000 listeners ahead of the departure of Doireann Garrihy from the show – it now has a daily audience of 143,000.

File image of Doireann Garrihy

Jennifer Zamparelli is down slightly by 1,000 to 135,000 listeners while Drive It with The 2 Johnnies is up by the same figure to 151,000.

RTÉ’s director general Kevin Bakhurst noted that over two million adults tune into RTÉ radio services each week and that RTÉ Radio 1 remains the only station to pull in over one million listeners weekly.

Over on Newstalk, it’s good news for Pat Kenny, with his show up 13,000 listeners to 229,000, and Newstalk Breakfast has also seen a jump and is up 8,000 listeners to 157,000.

Pat Kenny ROLLINGNEWS.IE ROLLINGNEWS.IE

Moncrieff has lost 6,000 listeners however, down to an audience of 104,000, and The Hard Shoulder has also suffered a slump, losing 6,000 listeners to an audience of 147,000.

Sports show Off The Ball has also lost some listeners, down 1,000 to 49,000.

Meanwhile, on Today FM, The Last Word With Matt Cooper is down 5,000 listeners since the last figures were announced, with 181,000.

Dave Moore in the 9am-12pm slot is also down slightly, losing 2,000 listeners to have an audience of 228,000.

The Ian Dempsey Show has lost 12,000 listeners and now has a daily audience of 216,000.