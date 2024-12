GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE disappearance and murder of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard have completed their search of open ground at a location in county Wicklow near the Kildare border.

Her family have been updated on the current position of the investigation.

In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed that An Garda Síochána won’t be commenting further on the searches for “operational reasons”.

The search operation began last month following a renewed appeal for information by gardaí to mark the 29th anniversary of Jo Jo’s disappearance.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with her disappearance in November, before being released without charge.

Personnel during the search near Grangecon, Co Wicklow, last month PA Images PA Images

Jo Jo went missing on 9 November 1995 and her family have been campaigning for information since then. Her disappearance was upgraded to murder in 2020.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they might believe it to be, to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any garda station.

They said some people may have previously felt they could not provide gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, and encouraged them to come forward.

“Any information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.