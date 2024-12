METEOROLOGIST JOANNA DONNELLY has been revealed as the final contestant for January’s Dancing with the Stars.

The series returns to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday January 5 at 6:30pm.

Donnelly has been a meteorologist for Met Éireann for twenty-five years. She has authored The Great Irish Weather Book, which won a Children’s Book of the Year Award in 2019.

As the final contestant to be announced, Donnelly joins a cast made up of a number of other public figures.

Announced on Friday were broadcaster and Ireland AM presenter Elaine Crowley, celebrity chef Kevin Dundon, pommel horse Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan, actress Yasmin Seky and social media personality Kayleigh Trappe.

Eurovision singer Mickey Joe Harte, Irish taekwondo Olympian Jack Woolley, comedian Gearóid Farrelly, Mrs. Brown’s Boys actor Danny O’Carroll and former Miss Universe Ireland, Aishah Akorede were announced previously.

The celebrity and pro-dancer pairings will be revealed on Monday December 16, RTÉ said.

Dancing with the Stars will be hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy again this season.

The two-time Dancing with the Stars winner and professional dancer Karen Byrne will join the judging panel in 2025 alongside longstanding judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian.