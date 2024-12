IRELAND’S FIRST EVER Olympic medalist in gymnastics, Rhys McClenaghan, is among the latest list of famous faces confirmed for the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

The Co Down athlete is a decorated gymnast and scooped back-to-back gold in the pommel horse at the 2022 and 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

He then followed this up with a magnificent Olympic gold at the Paris Games in August.

McClenaghan was also named RTÉ’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2023.

He said he’s “thrilled to take on this new challenge” and is “looking forward to bringing some gymnastics skills to the dance floor”.

McClenaghan is already looking forward to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, but said he is approaching his training for the 2025 competition year differently.

“I took some time to travel, and as I begin my first training block for the LA Games, I will also have some fun figuring out how to dance,” said McClenaghan.

“Hopefully, with the guidance of my pro dance partner, I can bring some of my pommel horse flair to the dance floor, too,” he added.

The announcement was made on The Late Late Show and also confirmed for the latest season of Dancing With The Stars was Ireland AM presenter Elaine Crowley, chef Kevin Dundon, TikTok star Kayleigh Trappe, and Kin actress Yasmin Seky.

Elaine Crowley RTÉ RTÉ

They were joined by dancer and two-time winner of the series Karen Byrne, who was recently announced as the newest judge to join the Dancing With The Stars panel.

Earlier this week, singer-songwriter Mickey Joe Harte, Irish taekwondo Olympian Jack Woolley, comedian Gearóid Farrelly, Mrs. Brown’s Boys actor Danny O’Carroll and former Miss Universe Ireland, Aishah Akorede were revealed as the first five contestants for the upcoming series.

Irish taekwondo Olympian Jack Woolley RTÉ RTÉ

The eleventh and final name will be revealed on Sunday morning.

The show will air on Sunday evening from early next year and will see the 11 famous figures team up with a professional dancer to perform a live routine every week.

The Dancing With The Stars judges RTÉ RTÉ

Each celebrity couple will be scored by an expert panel of four judges and the viewing public at home, with the winning couple claiming the glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.