WEATHER FORECASTER AND meteorologist Joanna Donnelly has left RTÉ News after nearly a decade.

In a low-key goodbye, after presenting the weather forecast on RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News last night, she said “that is my last forecast”.

In a post to Instagram stories later, Donnelly said her departure had “nothing to do with my work product”.

“I’ve given the very best I could possibly give to the weather forecast so I hope anybody that’s wondering what happened [knows] it wasn’t the forecast.”

She’s been working with Met Éireann for nearly 30 years, with the last 10 spent presenting on RTÉ’s news programmes. She says it’s “flown by”.

“Now what? I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Donnelly also enjoyed other ventures outside of meteorology. Most recently, she was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, whcih she said she “really enjoyed”.

She’s also written two books: The Great irish Weather Book (2018) and From Malin head to Mizen Head: A Journey Around The Sea Area Forecast (2023).

Donnelly recently opened up about her health struggles. In an interview with the Irish Sun, she said she’s struggled with insomnia, asthma and, most recently, menopause.