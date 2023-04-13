What roads will be closed in Dublin as Biden spends day in capital?

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has a busy day with a series of engagements in Dublin today.

Because of that, road closures in and around Dublin, and in particular, Leinster House, will be disruptive.

At 11am, Biden will meet with President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, where the US president will participate in a tree-planting ceremony and ring the Peace Bell.

The park will be closed to the public until 5pm today as a security measure for the visit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also meet with Biden at lunchtime at Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park. After, the President will attend a youth Gaelic sports demonstration.

Biden will deliver an address to the Oireachtas just before 4pm today.

Earlsfort Terrace remains closed to traffic until Saturday, while road closures in the following areas will remain in place until this evening:

Kildare Street

Molesworth St

Merrion Street

Merrion St Upper

Fitzwilliam Lane

School House Lane

Merrion Sq West

Merrion Sq South

Ship Street, Castle Street and Palace Street will also be closed from 8am this morning.

Members of the public travelling in the affected areas are being asked by An Garda Síochána to plan their journeys to ensure they leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.