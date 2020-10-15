#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

Joe Biden raises record $383 million in September

Biden said he was “humbled” by the level of financial support.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 9:12 AM
6 minutes ago 704 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5233885
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE Joe Biden raised $383 million (€326 million) for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month.

The haul leaves him with $432 million (€368 million) in the bank just weeks before the November 3 election. He raised the money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president.

During the Democratic primary, he struggled to raise cash and was almost broke by the time he won the South Carolina primary, which catapulted him to a commanding Super Tuesday performance.

In the months since, a flood of donations and low spending has enabled him to eclipse President Donald Trump’s once-formidable cash reserves.

Biden’s campaign and the DNC raised $364 million (€310 million) in August.

In the tweet announcing his September haul, Biden thanked his supporters and said he was “humbled.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He added: “There’s still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news.”

The Trump campaign has not yet released their September fundraising numbers.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie