Joe Biden raises record $383 million in September

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE Joe Biden raised $383 million (€326 million) for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month.

The haul leaves him with $432 million (€368 million) in the bank just weeks before the November 3 election. He raised the money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president.

During the Democratic primary, he struggled to raise cash and was almost broke by the time he won the South Carolina primary, which catapulted him to a commanding Super Tuesday performance.

To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you. Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I'm incredibly humbled.



There's still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news with Trimicka, one of our grassroots supporters. pic.twitter.com/f9hIPT6PTW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

In the months since, a flood of donations and low spending has enabled him to eclipse President Donald Trump’s once-formidable cash reserves.

Biden’s campaign and the DNC raised $364 million (€310 million) in August.

In the tweet announcing his September haul, Biden thanked his supporters and said he was “humbled.”

He added: “There’s still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news.”

The Trump campaign has not yet released their September fundraising numbers.