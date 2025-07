AT THE WEEKEND, Joe Duffy categorically ruled himself out of the presidential race as rumours circulated. Today, it appears that he already has a new gig only a week and a half on from his emotional retirement from RTÉ’s Liveline – the new frontman for Lidl.

In a sponsored video released today by Lidl Ireland, the veteran broadcaster can be seen prowling the aisles of Lidl in a suit and a brown hat in the guise of a private detective. As he enters the Lidl, ‘Value Beyond Belief – Episode 1′ appears, accompanied by some film noir jazz.

“I promised myself I was out. No more talk, no more questions. Just an average Joe,” the ever-familiar voice of Duffy narrates. “But questions – they don’t take no for an answer.”

“Is that Joe Duffy?” a passerby with his shopping bags asks as he exits the shop.

In a tongue-in-cheek nod to his previous role as a champion of the consumer, Duffy says he’d “received an anonymous tip from a Ballinasloe woman named Margaret Mary O’Brien” and he was compelled to take on the case.

At the finish of the video, a ‘To be continued…’ appears.

The teaser certainly suggests that this is not the last we’ve seen of Joe as a brand ambassador for Lidl, a partnership he was not part of while working for RTÉ.

Since leaving his post at RTÉ after 37 years, Duffy is no longer subject to RTÉ’s Register of External Activities. The register ensures that relevant RTÉ employees and contractors have received approval to pursue an outside sponsorship or partnership before doing so.

Back at Montrose, Philip Boucher Hayes has temporarily assumed Duffy’s former role as host of Liveline.

Today, Boucher Hayes confirmed on the show that there has been “no decision made” on who will host the show. There are five presenters in the running who will all be tried out, after which, he joked, the contestants will war it out in a ‘Hunger Games’ style final round.